(The Center Square) – Nashville’s Metro Council has approved a 34 percent property tax increase, which is higher than the 32 percent increase proposed by Mayor John Cooper.
The increase will raise property taxes in Davidson County by $1.006 for every $100 of assessed property. It will help pay for a salary increase for city employees and millions in funding for public schools and public school employees. The budget will go into effect July 1.
“The crisis budget approved [Tuesday night] stabilizes Metro’s finances and maintains essential services,” Cooper said in a tweet. “The large tax increase is something I would not have considered were we not facing Nashville’s greatest financial challenge. I thank [Council Member-At-Large Bob Mendes] and Council for their leadership.”
This increase comes when government revenue is down because of the economic effect of COVID-19, but also at a time when businesses and families have economic uncertainty.
"Years of gross fiscal mismanagement resulted in this situation,” Justin Owen, the CEO of the free-market Beacon Center of Tennessee, said in a statement. “Instead of working to fix the mistakes of the past and chart a better path forward, 32 Council members took the easy way out and voted to pass the buck to Nashvillians. Last night is just another indication that many Council members want to see us become another San Francisco or Seattle. The question is, do the voters?"
The budget passed 32-8.