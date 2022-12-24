(The Center Square) — Nashville Mayor John Cooper called for the Tennessee Titans to postpone their noon Sunday home game as mandatory rolling blackouts continue across the city.
The NFL and the Titans agreed to push the game back one hour, to just after 2 p.m. eastern.
The Tennessee Valley Authority is the largest public power corporation in the country, generating 90% of the state’s electric generating capacity and three-fifth of its power plants.
On Saturday morning, TVA said the power issues were a result of the unprecedented cold temperatures and increased power demand.
"TVA has directed local power companies to reduce load," TVA tweeted. "Planned intermittent interruptions support system reliability. We appreciate everyone's patience and support as we manage this unprecedented demand."
Scoop Nashville reported that lights at the Titans’ Nissan Stadium were on throughout the night Friday into Saturday, despite the city’s energy issues and blackouts.
TVA is federally owned and serves 10 million people by providing electricity to 153 local power companies.
"I’ve been informed that TVA’s unilateral rolling blackouts will continue. All non-essential businesses should reduce power usage," Cooper tweeted. "I’ve asked the @Titans to postpone their 12pm game in solidarity with our neighbors. TVA needs to invest in infrastructure to withstand extreme temps."
The Nashville Predators played against the Colorado Avalanche on Friday night but Predators CEO Sean Henry tweeted that the team operated Bridgestone Arena on generators instead of using the power grid.
"We actually operated the arena through our generators tonight and closed both Ford Ice Centers," Henry tweeted. "SMASHVILLE always comes together."
The blackouts and energy issues led both Metro Nashville council members and state representatives to question TVA and the reliability of its energy sources.
The top source of electricity generation in Tennessee is nuclear power plants, which provide 47% of the state’s electricity while 20% comes from natural gas and 18% from coal. All three of TVA's nuclear plants – Brown's Ferry in Athens, Alabama; Sequoyah near Soddy-Daisy, Tennessee and Watts Bar near Spring City, Tennessee – were operating at 100% capacity on Dec. 23, according to data from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.
"There needs to be a serious conversation with TVA-@TVAnews, @GovBillLee, our electrical systems, & other state/local officials about how to avoid rolling blackouts and this level of disruption," said Tennessee Sen. Jeff Yarbro, D-Nashville. "Whether we need to improve infrastructure, management, or policies, we need to do it."
Temperatures in Nashville were below freezing on Friday and Saturday with wind chills in the negatives. The rolling blackouts began late Friday morning.
The Saturday morning blackouts involved TVA asking local providers to drop 10% of its energy load. At 9:48 a.m. Saturday, the request changed to a 5% load reduction. That meant 10-minute rolling outages every 1.5 to 2 hours for Middle Tennessee.
"Turn your thermostat down as low as you can. Any reduction in temperature will help," Nashville Electric Service requested of customers. "Temporarily discontinue the use of large appliances such as washer/dryers and washing machines."
"While the rest of us endure another day of rolling outages in extreme cold, one of the day’s biggest questions is why an empty football stadium – a public entertainment facility – was lit up all night," said Nashville council member Freddie O’Connell.
