(The Center Square) – Tennessee airports are receiving more than $124 million in federal COVID-19 relief to offset losses caused by significantly reduced air travel.
The funding was part of the $2.2 trillion CARES Act, which set aside about $10 billion for airport relief nationally. Some of Tennessee’s larger airports are receiving millions of dollars in relief, and some smaller airports are getting less than $100,000.
The funds are one-time and nonrecurring.
Nashville International Airport, the largest airport in the state, will receive nearly $55 million. Memphis International Airport, the state’s only other international airport, will receive $24.7 million. McGhee Tyson Airport in Knoxville will receive $25.8 million, and Tri-Cities Airport in Blountville will receive $10.3 million.
Memphis International reported a 95 percent reduction in passengers, consistent with the nationwide decline.
“This relief funding will provide short-term relief for [Memphis International's] finances, which have been significantly impacted by the pandemic,” Scott Brockman, the president and CEO of the Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority, said in a news release. “While we expect a gradual recovery of the airline industry, the timing is uncertain at this point, and moving forward, [Memphis International] is significantly reducing expenditures and nonessential capital projects in order to address the new budget reality. However, our city, our nation, the aviation industry, and our airport have overcome tremendous adversity before, and we will again.”
The federal funding can be used for airport capital expenditures, airport debt payments and airport operating expenses, such as payroll and utilities, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.