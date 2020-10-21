(The Center Square) – Ahead of a trial to determine whether votes may be cast on a referendum to repeal Nashville's 34% property tax increase, city council members have adopted a resolution urging Davidson County voters to oppose the referendum, should an election on it occur.
Davidson County Chancellor Ellen Hobbs Lyle will hear arguments and witness testimony Oct. 26-28 from the 4 Good Government group and Davidson County Election Commission in a virtual setting.
"In addition to substantial legal and constitutional deficits, the Petition – crafted to apply retroactively under multiple provisions – would immediately result in an unbalanced operating budget at the fiscal year mid-point, thereby violating state law and forcing immediate, dramatic, and draconian cuts to vital city services and operations," reads the resolution, which was passed Tuesday night.
The charter amendment proposed by 4 Good Government would repeal the city’s 34% to 37% property tax increase, passed by the Metro Council in June, and limit future property tax increases to 2% per year unless approved by a public referendum. It also would restrict the city council’s ability to give away public land, require a public referendum on building projects not enumerated in the Metro Charter, revert facilities of professional sports teams to the people if teams leave Nashville and require Metro records be open to the public.
“This is a lawsuit that has been filed by a group of citizens that want to change the metro charter. They have filed their lawsuit seeking for this court to require the Election Commission to call the election, and put the initiative on a December ballot,” Lyle said during a recent hearing. “We've also had a lawsuit that's been filed by the Election Commission ... asking this court to make a determination about the procedure and the form.
The 4 Good Government group delivered petition signatures in August. Citing several concerns with the wording of the charter amendment, the Election Commission voted last month to ask a judge to determine what the commission is required to do.
Earlier this month, 4 Good Government filed a lawsuit on behalf of petitioners, alleging the Davidson County Election Commission violated its duty under the Davidson County Charter to refuse to place a validly submitted and verified petition on a special election ballot.
“We hate having to sue the Metropolitan Government to force it to actually follow its own laws but that seems to be what's required these days,” said Nashville attorney Jim Roberts, who represents the 4 Good Government group in the lawsuit. “I have no doubt that these sort of voter suppression efforts aren't going to be successful.”
Roberts said despite the commission’s concerns, the Metro Charter includes instructions on amendment by referendum and nowhere specifies how an amendment must be written.
The Davidson County Election Commission also filed a lawsuit, citing issues with the amendment’s wording and asking for judgement on whether the charter amendment must go on the ballot in its entirety or at all.
Davidson County Elections Administrator Jeff Roberts said he is confident the issues in both lawsuits will be considered appropriately and in a timely manner during the trial.
“I feel confident that based on [Lyle’s] comments during the conference, she understands every party as far as what we're trying to accomplish and how quickly we're trying to make it happen,” Roberts said.
The central issues in both lawsuits will be addressed at the trial next month. If a special election is to occur Dec. 15, the commission must begin making preparations for the election by Nov. 3.