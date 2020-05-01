(The Center Square) – Some Nashville businesses are worried that a prospective 32 percent property tax increase could slow down the region’s recovery from the economic downturn caused by COVID-19.
“We’re all hurting,” small business owner Carey Bringle told The Center Square in a phone interview. Bringle owns Peg Leg Porker, a Nashville-based barbecue restaurant that had to furlough 45 employees because of the economic restrictions in place to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Although restaurants throughout most of Tennessee were able to open back up to dine-in customers on Monday, the Nashville city government, which is consolidated with the Davidson County government, has not authorized any reopenings. Rather, Mayor John Cooper extended the "safer-at-home" order until May 8 and proposed the city adopt a 32 percent property tax increase to help offset an expected revenue loss of $470 million, which is primarily caused by these economic restrictions.
“This is an unprecedented and difficult time for all Nashvillians,” Cooper said in a news release. “Thousands of residents have lost their jobs during the pandemic, and that makes the necessary decision to raise taxes all the more difficult.”
Along with the tax increase, the budget proposal includes a 50 percent reduction in discretionary spending, $234 million in spending reductions or deferrals and no salary increases for employees. However, the city chose not to furlough any employees, which drew criticism.
Bringle said that metro government employees are sitting at home getting a check while his workers are out of an income, and now the city is looking at property owners to foot the bill for their lack of preparation for a crisis. He said the proposal is a money grab during a pandemic.
Because of rising property value, Bringle said his taxes have already increased 1,100 percent and are now higher than the mortgage he paid when he first bought the property. He said that a tax increase would add an additional burden on him and any business that owns or is renting property as they’re trying to recover from COVID-19.
“We’re being taxed out of the neighborhood,” Bringle said.
Josh Boyd, the owner of two tech businesses in Nashville, told The Center Square in a phone interview that a property tax increase could cause a domino effect if struggling businesses have to shut their doors.
Boyd owns Technology Lab, which provides tech services to businesses, most of whom are based in Nashville. He said that there’s been some decline in their customer base because clients have had to temporarily shut their doors and a property tax increase provides a disincentive to reopen.
Many businesses are interconnected, which means that the entire citywide economy will be hurt by a tax increase, according to Boyd.
Boyd said that the city government has wasted millions of dollars in corporate welfare and now property owners are “stuck with the bill for the city’s past sins.”
Ron Shultis, the policy director for the free-market Beacon Center, told The Center Square in an email that many businesses will have trouble affording a property tax increase at this time.
“As businesses and workers in our city try to bounce back after being forced to close to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, a property tax increase of this magnitude is something they can ill-afford,” Shultis said. “Unlike other forms of taxes, like sales or corporate income taxes, property taxes don't take into effect how a business is faring. And now this morning the mayor extended the stay at home order in the city. So we are essentially asking businesses to suffer higher taxes when they aren't even allowed to operate. If we want our city to recover as quickly as possible from this crisis, we need to make it easier – not harder – for businesses and workers to get back on their feet.”
The Center Square reached out to Cooper’s office, but his office did not provide a comment by the time of publication.