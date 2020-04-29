(The Center Square) – Despite the economic downturn caused by the response to COVID-19, Nashville Mayor John Cooper has proposed raising the city’s property tax by 32 percent as part of his fiscal 2021 budget proposal.
Facing an expected revenue loss of $470 million over a 16-month period, Cooper proposed to increase the property tax rate from $3.155 up to $4.155 per $100 of assessed value.
The city expects the property tax increase will pay for $100 million to restore fund balances, make up for $216 million in net revenue losses and fund $16 million in operating needs, according to a news release.
“This is an unprecedented and difficult time for all Nashvillians,” Cooper said. “Thousands of residents have lost their jobs during the pandemic, and that makes the necessary decision to raise taxes all the more difficult. And as I mentioned during the State of Metro address, the city has thinned its cash reserves to a point where we find ourselves without a rainy day fund during a stormy season. This is a crisis budget – not a discretionary budget – that will ensure Metro and Metro Nashville Public Schools can continue to meet our community’s needs.”
This proposal was met with fierce opposition from free-market advocates. Justin Owen, CEO of the Beacon Center, cautioned a tax increase during an economic crisis could make the situation worse.
“Tax hikes are never fair, especially at a time when many Nashvillains have lost their jobs and are worried about how they are going to pay their next mortgage payment, or businesses that are unsure when they will be able to open their businesses back up if at all,” Owen said. “This is the worst time to take more money out of their already drained pockets.”
Owen said Nashville is facing these economic problems because it has not been fiscally responsible. He said the city has eroded its tax base with unnecessary corporate welfare deals, made pension and health care promises it couldn’t keep and failed to prepare the city for an economic crisis through rainy day funding.
“If Nashville had listened to sensible solutions we and others have proposed for many years, we wouldn't be in this situation and wouldn't be seeking to force taxpayers to bail it out now,” Owen said. “We need to put into place sustainable solutions and fiscal restraint so that this type of situation never happens again.”
Cooper’s office did not respond to a request from The Center Square for comment.
The proposed budget is $2.447 billion. It includes $234 million in savings, reductions or spending deferrals, a 50 percent cut in discretionary spending and no salary increases for government employees.