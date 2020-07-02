(The Center Square) – All bars in Nashville are ordered to close for two weeks in a new set of restrictions ordered by Mayor John Cooper that will go into effect Friday as Nashville backtracks in its reopening plan because of an increase in COVID-19 cases.
The city's Independence Day fireworks display also is canceled.
“Our phase three has not been effective,” Cooper said during a news conference Thursday. “We are going to go back to what we know is effective in slowing the spread of the disease.”
The city will revert to a modified version of the phase two reopening plan, updated with what officials have learned through contact tracing investigations in recent weeks.
Metro Public Health Department officials announced an increase of 608 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. Of those cases, 140 are the result of a recent testing operation at the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office facility. Three new confirmed deaths in the past 24 hours included an 80-year-old male, an 86-year-old male and a 96-year-old female, all of whom had underlying health conditions. Twenty-one percent of hospital beds in Davidson County remain available, as well as 24 percent of ICU beds.
“We stated at the outset of our phased economic reopening, a spike in cases would result in the public health decision to impose more restrictions on our reopening, and we are,” Cooper said.
In the modified plan, retail stores and commercial businesses may continue to operate at 75 percent capacity. Restaurants are required to scale back from 75 percent capacity to 50 percent. Gatherings are limited to 25 people or fewer. Gyms, hair salons and nail salons may remain open at 50 percent capacity. Metro parks, pools and recreation facilities will remain open. Masks are required to be worn in public by anyone over the age of 12 years old, as specified in Order 8.
Cooper said he would not ask organizers of a social justice protest scheduled for this weekend to cancel the event, even though the city’s Independence Day fireworks display is cancelled.
“Metro is in the position with the fireworks of actually paying money to create what could be a public health risk,” Cooper said. “We embrace our tradition of fireworks, but that's a very different decision. … It’s not a decision about people’s individual rights. It’s a decision of whether we’re going to spend Metro money to create an inadvertent public health risk.”
Cooper said that he would encourage protesters to wear a mask and practice social distancing.