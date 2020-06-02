(The Center Square) – Republican National Convention organizers will visit Nashville this week as they scout locations to relocate August's national convention if an agreement can't be reached to keep it in Charlotte.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee confirmed during an unrelated news conference Tuesday in Nashville that his office has had communication with convention organizers about hosting the event.
"Nashville is the best place in America to have a convention," Lee said. "We certainly would be interested in welcoming that to our city. It would be a great opportunity for us to build upon the economic recovery that's already occurring. ... I think they're coming Thursday to tour the city."
North Carolina, the Republican National Committee and the Republican National Convention have gone back and forth over safety concerns regarding hosting a convention during the coronavirus pandemic.
North Carolina is committed to holding a scaled-back convention under health guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. RNC wants assurances it can put on a full-scale event.
Last week, North Carolina asked Republican National Convention organizers for more details about their safety plan to carry out the event in Charlotte after President Donald Trump threatened via Twitter to pull the event out of the state.
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, sent a letter Tuesday to Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, and Marcia Lee Kelly, president and CEO of the convention, acknowledging the need to plan for a smaller convention because it's impossible to know what the status of the pandemic will be in August.
Other southeast states with Trump allies as governor have offered to host the convention, including Georgia and Florida.
In addition to Nashville, Politico reported Tuesday that Republicans also are interested in Las Vegas; Orlando, Fla.; Jacksonville, Fla.; and Georgia.