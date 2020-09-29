(The Center Square) – Respirator manufacturer Moldex-Metric will expand operations into Wilson County, creating 220 new jobs over the next three years, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe announced Tuesday morning.
Moldex is the second-largest manufacturer of N95 respirators in North America and is based in Culver City, Calif. This will be the company’s first manufacturing facility in Tennessee and represents a $25 million investment in Wilson County.
“Over the past three months, Tennessee companies have pledged to create over 3,000 new jobs across the state,” Rolfe said. “We’re pleased that another West Coast company has chosen to locate new operations in the Volunteer State, creating hundreds of family wage jobs in Lebanon.”
The expansion comes as Moldex works to meet the surge in demand of N95 respirators because of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as future market demand. Moldex facilities in Lebanon will be located on a 21-acre site and include a manufacturing facility and a distribution center.
”Having conducted an exhaustive search for a suitable site, the state of Tennessee provided unique advantages to accomplish our expansion plans, and it quickly became clear that Tennessee was the best location for our facility,” Moldex CEO Mark Magidson said. “In addition to expanding our capacity for N95 respirators, adding a distribution facility in Lebanon will place our products closer to many of our customers.”