(The Center Square) – Tennessee ranked third in the nation for growth in 2021 based on U-Haul's annual growth index after topping the list in 2020.
U-Haul uses moving transactional data to create the U-Haul Growth Index. It calculates growth states by the net gain of one-way U-Haul trucks entering a state versus leaving that state in a calendar year.
Texas and Florida were first and second, respectively, in U-Haul's index. South Carolina and Arizona were behind Tennessee in fourth and fifth, respectively. California, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and Alabama were at the bottom of the list and represented losses.
One-way U-Haul trucks into Tennessee increased 17% from 2020, and outbound trucks increased by 18%.
“Tennessee is a very friendly state with a welcoming atmosphere,” said Jeff Porter, U-Haul Company of North Nashville president. “We’re pro-business and attract tons of new employers every year. I’ve noticed many people from California and other big states setting their sights on Tennessee. Nashville is consistently gaining new residents and the COVID era hasn’t slowed that.”
U-Haul noted that Tennessee’s top growth cities were Nashville, Johnson City, Murfreesboro and Maryville. Bristol, Mt. Juliet, Old Hickory, Brentwood, Knoxville, Columbia, Hermitage, Hendersonville, Ooltewah and La Vergne also had positive net gain.
“While U-Haul migration trends do not correlate directly to population or economic growth, the U-Haul Growth Index is an effective gauge of how well states are both attracting and maintaining residents,” the company said.
Tennessee ranked seventh in United Van Lines' Annual Movers Study of inbound destinations. Vermont, South Dakota and South Carolina topped United Van Lines' list. The top outbound states were New Jersey, Illinois and New York.
In Tennessee, 62% of the shipments were inbound out of the more than 6,000 measured.
In a survey that accompanied the data, United Van Lines found 13.2% of those moving to Tennessee said cost of living was a reason they moved.