(The Center Square) – More than a half-million Tennessee children have received federal pandemic EBT benefits to help cover the cost of school meals missed during COVID-19 shutdowns last spring.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s pandemic EBT program, or P-EBT, provides families of children receiving free or reduced school meals $5.70 per child, per day, to replace school meals missed during school closures in March, April and May. So far, 526,000 Tennessee children have received benefits.
Tennessee’s P-EBT program is administered jointly by the Department of Human Services (DHS) and Department of Education (DOE) and funded by an allocation from the Families First Coronavirus Response Act of 2020.
Tennessee was approved by the USDA to issue $82.8 million in P-EBT benefits to children on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and $97.3 million to non-SNAP children for school closures between March 23 and May 22.
Families in SNAP and the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) were automatically eligible for P-EBT, and benefits for about 355,000 Tennessee children received the P-EBT payment directly on their existing cards.
Though an application for the program was not required by USDA rules, DOE does not collect student addresses to enable distribution of cards to students receiving a free or reduced lunch, so a simple application was created to serve those students. DHS received about 203,000 applications for P-EBT benefit.
“The application process was intended to verify addresses and family information so that DHS could ensure children were matched to eligibility criteria and to ensure P-EBT benefits are provided to families accurately,” DHS spokesperson Sky Arnold told The Center Square in an email.
There are some children who qualify for the program but did not apply to receive the benefit. DHS is evaluating next steps regarding any future distribution of P-EBT funds.