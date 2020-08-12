(The Center Square) – Two companies are expanding in Tennessee, creating 220 new jobs in Sumner and Hamilton counties.
Facebook officials announced plans Wednesday to build a $800 million data center in Gallatin, creating 100 new technical, electrician, logistics and security jobs in the Nashville suburb.
“We chose Gallatin because of its terrific infrastructure, talented workforce, and the spirit of partnership the community offered,” Rachel Peterson, vice president of data center strategy at Facebook, said in a statement. “This technology is actually what makes Facebook work, allowing people around the world to connect to each other. We are thrilled to be joining the Gallatin community.”
The Facebook Gallatin Data Center will be supported by 100 percent renewable energy and will use 80 percent less water than the average. Facebook partnered with the Tennessee Valley Authority to bring 220 megawatts of new solar energy to support the company’s Middle Tennessee operations.
"This is a huge investment by Facebook and is tremendous news for Sumner County,” Senate Speaker Pro Tempore Ferrell Haile, R-Gallatin, said. “It will also be a catalyst for more companies to see all that Sumner County and Gallatin have to offer with our low taxes, high quality of life, prime location and business friendly environment."
Officials of Southern Champion Tray announced Tuesday the company is expanding operations in Chattanooga by investing $84.9 million in a new paperboard packaging manufacturing facility. Construction will begin in early 2021, and the facility is expected to be complete by 2022. The expansion will create more than 120 new jobs in Hamilton County over the next five years.
“Tennessee’s economy will continue to rebound because companies continue to invest and create jobs in our state,” Gov. Bill Lee said in a statement. “Southern Champion Tray’s expansion will provide a boost to Hamilton County and surrounding areas, and I appreciate the company for choosing to grow in Tennessee.”