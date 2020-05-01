(The Center Square) – Shelby County, which encompasses Memphis and six suburban municipalities, will enter into the first phase of its Back to Business plan this Monday as gyms, restaurants, retail stores and other nonessential business will be able to reopen at a limited capacity.
Restaurants and bars will be able to reopen at 50 percent capacity and will have to adjust their dining layout to provide six feet between tables. They will have to use throwaway menus, use noncommunal silverware and wear face masks when interacting with others. Similarly, retail stores will be able to open at 50 percent capacity, and employees will be required to wear face masks when interacting with people.
Gyms will be able to operate at 25 percent capacity and machines will have to be placed six feet apart. Employees will have to wear masks and customers will have to use disinfectant wipes on machines and equipment before and after use. Workouts will have a 45 minute limit.
Many other nonessential businesses can open at limited capacity, but close-contact businesses like barbershops and nail salons and entertainment and recreation venues will have to remain closed. Churches and other places of worship will be able to open up at 25 percent capacity.
Gov. Bill Lee reopened most businesses in the 89 counties that have state health departments, but the six counties that have their own health departments, such as Shelby, are operating on their own schedule. In the 89 counties, restaurants were able to open for dine-in services Monday, retail stores could open Wednesday and gyms could reopen Friday. Close-contact businesses will be opening this coming Wednesday.
Three other counties, Madison, Hamilton and Sullivan, began reopening their economies Monday, and Knox began to open its economy Friday. The only county that has not announced a date for reopening is Davidson, which is consolidated with the city of Nashville. Davidson instead extended its safer-at-home order until May 8.