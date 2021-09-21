(The Center Square) – The Memphis International Airport has received a grant of nearly $25 million from the Federal Aviation Administration for the deicing facility portion of its airport modernization project.
The grant was part of $432 million in grants announced Tuesday as part of the FAA’s Airport Improvement Project fund.
“With today’s awards, the FAA has provided $3.2 billion in airports funds this year to improve safety, environmental stewardship, and accessibility,” FAA Administrator Steve Dickson said. “These grants support airport infrastructure across our National Airspace System, providing federal investment to communities of all sizes, from remote areas to major metropolitan cities.”
Memphis was the only Tennessee airport to receive funds from Tuesday's set of grants.
Memphis International Airport is undergoing a $550 million in construction project, airport spokesperson Glen Thomas said. The project began with a $245 million modernization project that consolidated airlines into a remodeled Concourse B.
The concourse project, originally estimated to cost $214 million, allows the airport to have 23 gates to serve 6 million passengers annually, double what the average use was when the project was announced in 2017.
The new facility is set to open this fall.
“Project costs will be funded by debt service, federal and state grants and passenger facility charges, with the remaining balance coming from the airport authority’s operating budget,” the airport authority said when it announced the project.
A new airfield maintenance and warehouse facility also is part of the project's first phase.
Phase 2 of the project, where Tuesday's grant will be used, includes a deicing pad and facilities that “address environmental concerns by preventing water runoff from deicing pads.”
That project is scheduled to be complete in 2022.
The total price tag for the deicing project is expected to be $311.8 million, consisting of $271.5 million for the pad and control facility building, $30.9 million for the bridges involved and $9.4 million for design, Thomas said.
The project does not use local tax revenue and is funded by FAA grants and airport revenue bonds. No funding from the state’s Transportation Equity Fund will be used for the project.
The bridge work involves relocating Louis Carruthers Road and creating two taxiway bridges and a vehicle bridge, which allow aircraft and vehicle connections between the runways and the airport facility.