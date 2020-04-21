(The Center Square) – Many small businesses in Tennessee never received federal funds from the first round of Paycheck Protection Program loans after banks faced delays, businesses struggled with paperwork and all of the allocated money quickly was snatched up.
“Generally speaking, smaller size businesses are still waiting for PPPL monies or for their applications to be processed,” Jim Brown, the Tennessee director for the National Federation of Independent Business told The Center Square.
“Businesses with established banking relationships seemed to fare better in getting to the front of the line and getting money, but many of them are still waiting,” Brown said. “Despite great work from many community banks in Tennessee, too many small businesses went to the back of the line and are in jeopardy of closing, bankruptcy or more layoffs.”
The federal Small Business Association said $6.5 billion was awarded through 34,035 Paycheck Protection Program loans in Tennessee, representing 61 percent of the state's eligible payroll, according to Bloomberg News.
Three weeks ago, Gov. Bill Lee ordered all nonessential businesses to temporarily shut down, which was in line with policies in many other states. Although some businesses could provide remote services, many others had no way to continue operating because they required patrons to come to a physical location.
The $2.2 trillion federal CARES Act provided $350 billion in forgivable loans to small businesses to offset some of these losses through the Paycheck Protection Program.
Banks that did not have a pre-existing relationship with SBA faced delays, however. The SBA was tasked with managing the loan program. According to a survey from NFIB, 80 percent of businesses nationally still are waiting to receive their funds and many of them do not know where they are in the process.
LaTanya Channel, director of SBA’s Tennessee office, told The Center Square that SBA sent out a record number of loans but it can't accept more applications until Congress and President Donald Trump allocate more loans.
Federal lawmakers reached agreement Tuesday on a deal to replenish Paycheck Protection Program funds with an additional $310 billion as part of another COVID-19 relief bill.
SBA usually handles $28 billion worth of loans annually.
“We have a network of SBA Resource Partners that are helping firms with paperwork and also will help any firms that were denied PPP loans for how to move forward in business,” Channel said. “Currently, SBA headquarters is compiling that data on denied applicants so we can get that info to the Tennessee Resource Partners to help those businesses.”
Channel said Small Business Development Centers have been providing virtual support for businesses. They assist with loan applications, financial statements, payroll calculations and other issues.
Many businesses in Tennessee are set to reopen next week.