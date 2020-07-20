(The Center Square) – Local governments will receive a total of $115 million in additional coronavirus response funds, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and the Financial Stimulus Accountability Group announced Monday.
The Tennessee Local Government Reimbursement Programs will allocate the $115 million on a per-capita basis.
“This pandemic has required a high level of coordination and support across all levels of government to ensure local needs are met and the health and well-being of Tennesseans are protected,” Lee said. “The Financial Stimulus Accountability Group has provided another round of funding as we work to reduce any financial barriers in COVID-19 response.”
The General Assembly already approved $210 million in grants for county and municipal governments in the fiscal year 2021 budget. The new funds are reserved for local governments that did not already receive a direct coronavirus relief fund appropriation.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has presented our local governments with unique challenges specific to the needs of their people. Giving local governments control over how to spend these dollars maximizes efficiency and ensures this money is deployed in the most effective way possible,” said Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, R-Oak Ridge. “As we adjust to the new normal of living and working with COVID-19, it is important that local governments have the resources they need to attack the virus and address the issues it creates.”
The relief will be used toward medical and public health expenses, COVID-19-related payroll expenses, public health compliance expenses, and other reasonably necessary expenses incurred in response to the pandemic. The funds may not be used to cover revenue losses.
“Directing additional funds to local governments will ensure they can continue to effectively meet the needs of their residents,” said House Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville. “COVID-19-related decisions and expenses, whether in health care, education, or in other areas, will be with us for the foreseeable future.”