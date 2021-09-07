(The Center Square) – Life sciences company Thermo Fisher Scientific announced Tuesday it is building a facility in Lebanon that will employ 1,400 people in Tennessee.
The technology assembly facility, which the company has invested more than $100 million in, will create 400 jobs initially and expand to 1,400 in “the next several years,” the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development said.
“Thermo Fisher’s Nashville site will play a critical role in the company’s effort to support the global pharmaceutical industry’s work in developing life-saving biologics and vaccines to address many diseases,” Thermo Fisher Scientific Executive Vice President Michel Lagarde said in a statement. “We look forward to being part of the community and enabling the local talent to build meaningful careers through the high-quality jobs that will be created at the site.”
Workers at the facility will make bioprocess containers and fluid transfer assemblies for biopharma companies to develop and produce therapeutics and vaccines.
Details on tax incentive grants given to Thermo Fisher, which exceeds $30 billion in annual revenue, were not released, but the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development typically releases those amounts on its website between 15 and 30 days after a project is announced.
“These 1,400 jobs will be a huge boost to the local economy and benefit the citizens of Lebanon,” state Sen. Mark Pody, R-Lebanon, said in a statement. “I am grateful Thermo Fisher is making such a significant investment in our community and manufacturing products that will save lives. Great work by state and local officials for securing this investment in our area.”