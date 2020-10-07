(The Center Square) – Unelected bureaucrats serving on Tennessee’s six Metro Health Departments have the power to issue public health orders that carry the force of law, but state lawmakers are preparing to propose legislation next year to limit that power and provide accountability for health officials.
Knoxville Republican Rep. Jason Zachary, who chairs the House Ad Hoc Committee on Emergency Executive Powers, is working to finalize legislation that would change the authority of Metro Health Departments to an advisory role to the county’s legislative power, removing boards’ unlimited authority to issue public health orders.
“This is not a partisan issue at all. Whether Republican or Democrat, I do not want an unelected board making decisions and issuing criminal penalties for anything, because there's no accountability,” Zachary told The Center Square. “That's why we have elected representatives in the legislative branch and the executive branch – because they're accountable to us.”
The state’s six Metro Health Departments operate in the home counties of the state’s largest urban areas: Memphis, Nashville, Knoxville, Chattanooga, Jackson and Kingsport-Bristol. The Metro Nashville Public Health Department has issued extensive public health restrictions on businesses, restaurants and bars. The Metro area is experiencing the slowest pandemic-related economic recovery in the nation.
Gov. Bill Lee extended Tennessee’s state of emergency last week and ended restrictions on businesses and gatherings across the state. The governor’s order did not affect the ability of the six Metro health boards to continue issuing health orders.
Speaking to reporters Tuesday morning, Lee said the Tennessee Legislature should look into the matter and be informed by local leaders.
Zachary’s legislation is aimed to balance the need for county executives to make decisions based on advice of public health experts but still remain directly accountable to their constituents.
“Any executive, whether it's a company, whether it's a county, has to have different people around them to help them make the best possible decision,” Zachary said. “But the reality is that we do live in a republic, where our form of government is built on three branches. … We do not have a bureaucratic, unelected branch.”
Zachary is working to finalize the bill and said the legislation has garnered wide support among House Republicans.
House Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, supports reform on the issue and plans to ask the General Assembly to “scale back” the law permitting unelected health boards wide authority to issue legally binding orders.
“Speaker Sexton believes independent health departments like Shelby County have too much control and autonomy,” said Doug Kufner, a spokesperson for Sexton. “They should serve in advisory roles to our local elected officials, not as the absolute authority.”
Sexton said restrictions coming from some Metro health boards have inhibited their county’s economic recovery.
“Traveling across Tennessee, I have heard from many people and businesses in our larger counties who are all frustrated with the lack of communication from these unelected bureaucrats,” Sexton said in a statement. “Their restrictive policies only continue to hamper our statewide recovery efforts and cause further damage to the Tennessee business community.”
Zachary plans to be ready to hit the ground rolling when the Legislature convenes in January.
The Metro Nashville Health Department did not respond to a request for comment.