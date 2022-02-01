(The Center Square) – One of the financial priorities put forward by Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee in his state budget proposal is law enforcement spending.
Lee’s $52.6 billion budget proposal for fiscal year 2023, which was released Tuesday, includes $19.8 billion in federal funds. This fiscal year's budget combined with federal funds pushed spending to $51.2 billion, according to a summary released by the Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration.
Lee’s proposal included nearly $16 million to add 100 new state trooper positions and more than $24 million for the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), which Department of Finance and Administration Commissioner Butch Eley called the “largest one-time increase in TBI” to add 20 agents for cyber investigations, human trafficking and the narcotics division, along with 30 forensic scientists for TBI’s labs.
“Our funding commitment shows a respect for the rule of law but a rejection of the defund the police movement that we have seen across the country,” Lee said in Monday’s state of the state. “Both drug trafficking and human trafficking are on the rise in our country and in Tennessee.
“This is unacceptable.”
Lee announced in December a pay increase for the state’s correctional officers, with starting pay jumping 37% from $32,524 annually to $44,500, with current staff receiving a 15% increase.
The source of funding in this year’s budget was never provided, but Lee’s budget proposal for next year included a $95.6 million recurring increase in the Department of Correction budget.
Other law enforcement spending proposed for next year included $355.7 million to create a new Multi-Agency Law Enforcement Training Academy on state-owned property at Cockrill Bend near Nashville. Cockrill Bend is home to the Riverbend Maximum Security Institution prison.
The academy was identified as a $279 million need in the Tennessee Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Relations’ (TACIR) recent report on $61.9 billion in state infrastructure needs.
Lee’s proposal also included $178.9 million for first-responder communications upgrades across the state.
“We, unfortunately in Tennessee, have large gaps in our Tennessee Advanced Communications Network … where officers are unable to utilize their radios to be able to communicate to anybody else” Eley said. “So those gaps are unacceptable and they pose a risk for not only our officers but communities.”
Eley said the investment will complete the communications network to eliminate the gaps.
Lee also proposed putting $150 million into the state’s Violent Crime Intervention Fund, which provides grants throughout the state to invest in violence reduction programs in high-risk communities.
The budget proposal also called for $66.2 million in nonrecurring support for local law enforcement agencies for recruiting, hiring and retention.
Sen. Joey Hensley, R-Hohenwald, asked Eley whether tax cuts had been considered instead of spending.
“We believe in as small of government as possible,” Eley said. “Once we get a level set of where we are from an ongoing revenue standpoint, I would be comfortable certainly at looking at certain ways that we can lower that through tax cuts. But, my judgement at the time, is that this is not the time to do it.”