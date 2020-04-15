(The Center Square) – All of Tennessee’s schools are temporarily shut down to help stop the spread of COVID-19, and Gov. Bill Lee is urging these schools to remain closed until the end of the school year.
During school closures, Lee said the Department of Education will work with local school districts to help academics continue while the schools are shut down and to check up on children’s well-being.
“This pandemic has created many challenges for families and for teachers and for students, and classroom time has been lost,” Lee said Wednesday during a news conference. “Students have lost a significant amount of learning time, and we are committed to continuing to provide resources that will keep our students engaged over this next several weeks while they will not be in school buildings.”
Lee announced the launch of a child well-being task force in which the state will work with local leaders to ensure children are safe and doing well during this time of school closure.
Tennessee also has developed two partnerships to continue academics for children. The state partnered with PBS to provide 30 hours worth of instructional content every week for students in first- through eighth-grade. It also partnered with the ReadyRosie app to assist children from birth through third-grade with literacy and math.