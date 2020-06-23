(The Center Square) – Gov. Bill Lee touted Tennessee’s economic recovery from the response to COVID-19 compared with other states during a news conference Tuesday.
Citing an economic tracker from Harvard, Lee noted Tennessee was first in the country in recovery of restaurant and hotel spending and second in apparel and general merchandise spending. From April to May, Tennessee saw a 145 percent increase in out-of-state travelers and a 54 percent increase in hotel demand, he said.
Nationally, total consumer spending has gone down nearly 9 percent since January, but in Tennessee it’s up 2.8 percent.
“These are very encouraging signs for Tennessee’s economy,” Lee said. “They’re also a very strong reminder to Tennesseans that we have to continue to pursue those things that allowed us to get to the place that we are today, which is social distancing, wearing masks, staying home when you’re sick.”
Lee also thanked businesses that have stuck to the Tennessee pledge, which sets optional guidelines for reopening.
The General Assembly was trying to pass legislation designed to aid with the recovery before its session ended last week.
The legislation, Senate Bill 2381, sought to instill more confidence in businesses by making it more difficult to pursue COVID-19-related negligence lawsuits against them. The bill would require that a person demonstrate with clear and convincing evidence that he or she contracted COVID-19 because of gross negligence or willful misconduct on the part of the business or entity, which is a higher standard than most tort claims.
This legislation failed to pass both chambers before the General Assembly adjourned because lawmakers could not agree on whether to enforce the legislation retroactively. Although some believed this was an important element, some worried it could render the provision unconstitutional.
Lee said he is looking into ensuring these businesses get this protection. He said he is talking with lawmakers about the best way to do this, which could include calling a special session after the differences get settled.
Tennessee reported its highest daily number of new coronavirus cases (1,188) on Friday, but Lee said the state has continued to have one of the lowest per-capita deaths rates from COVID-19 in the country.