(The Center Square) – Amid mounting and widespread pressure to do so in the fight against COVID-19, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed an executive order Thursday requiring Tennesseans to stay home unless they are conducting essential activities.
This order will expire at 11:59 p.m. April 14.
Permitted essential activity includes obtaining necessary supplies and food, walking for exercise, walking pets, and caring for or visiting a family member or friend, among other things. A person will not be allowed to leave his or her home for activities the state does not deem essential.
“Over the last few weeks, we have seen decreases in movement around the state as Tennesseans socially distance and stay at home,” Lee said in a news release. “However, in recent days, we have seen data indicating that movement may be increasing, and we must get these numbers trending back down. I have updated my previous executive order to clearly require that Tennesseans stay at home unless they are carrying out essential activities.”
According to traffic-pattern data from the Tennessee Department of Transportation, travel significantly decreased from March 13 to March 29, but started to tick upward March 30. The administration also analyzed mobile phone mobility data from Unacast, which also suggested an uptick.
“The month of April stands to be an extremely tough time for our state as we face the potential for a surge in COVID-19 cases,” Lee said. “Every Tennessean must take this seriously, remain at home and ensure we save lives.”
On Monday, Lee ordered all nonessential businesses shut down and strongly urged Tennesseans to stay home, but he resisted increasing pressure from Democrats, talking heads and medical professionals to order a complete shutdown of nonessential travel. At the time, the governor said he opposed this kind of mandate because the state must protect both health and personal liberty.
During a news conference Thursday, Lee said he greatly values the role of the medical community and their input impacts decisions such as this. He said he has met with experts in the medical field since the health crisis began.
“This action was long overdue, but it is the right thing to do, and I’m glad he is doing it," said Rep. Mike Stewart, D-Nashville, the chairman of the House Democratic Caucus. "Now we need to work on a coordinated plan that expands testing across the state, provides adequate personal protective gear for our health-care workers and addresses the financial crisis facing many Tennesseans.”
Lee sent out guidelines to local law enforcement agencies on the best ways to enforce his closing order and other restrictions on businesses. He said in Thursday's news conference he is letting local law enforcement agencies handle enforcement as they see fit because different communities call for different measures.
The governor said he will watch how the stay-at-home order is followed over the weekend and will issue similar guidelines to law enforcement.
Lee also discouraged Tennesseans from panic buying and said the state's food supply is well stocked. He said that people should shop like normal.
Tennessee has 2,845 COVID-19 cases, 263 hospitalizations and 32 deaths, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. The country has more than 240,000 cases and at least 5,811 deaths.
COVID-19 is a respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus. COVID-19 symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure and include fever, cough, runny nose and difficulty breathing.