(The Center Square) – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is urging schools to close statewide as the state continues to combat COVID-19.
“As the response to COVID-19 evolves, I urge every school district in Tennessee to close as soon as practically possible, with all schools expected to close by Friday, March 20, 2020, at the latest," Lee said in a statement issued Monday morning. "Schools should remain closed through March 31, 2020, to further mitigate the spread of this infectious disease, and we will issue further guidance prior to March 31."
Lee's statement said superintendents and local leadership should determine the "most effective dates for closure this week," considering what's best for the families in each school district.
"We understand the tremendous burden school closure places on families, and we will continue to work with both the federal government and school districts to ensure we continue essential supports like meals for students in need," Lee's statement said.
“We thank Governor Lee for encouraging school districts to close through the end of the month in order to protect the health and wellbeing of Tennessee’s students, teachers, and entire communities across the state," Tennessee Department of Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn said in a statement. "The Department of Education team has been working overtime to communicate with districts and issue guidance to help them make plans and decisions to ensure a continuation of academic instruction, as well as critical meal and other services for students during times of school closure."
The latest report by the Tennessee Department of Health indicates there are 39 positive COVID-19 cases in Tennessee. There have been no deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Tennessee.
COVID-19 is a respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus that originated in China in December. The disease has caused at least 61 deaths in the U.S. COVID-19 symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure and include fever, cough, runny nose and difficulty breathing. Symptoms are mild for most, but for the elderly and those with other health conditions, they can be more severe and lead to death.
Lee declared a state of emergency Thursday.
Most students in Tennessee are on spring break this week. Some school districts already have announced closures beyond this week. Shelby County Schools and Hamilton County Schools have closed schools until March 27.
"Every Tennessean has a role to play in preventing the spread of COVID-19, and I urge Tennesseans to be quick to help neighbors as new needs surface with the closure of schools,” Lee's statement said.