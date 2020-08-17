(The Center Square) – Entities in Tennessee no longer can be sued for COVID-19-related damages, except in cases of gross negligence or willful misconduct.
Gov. Bill Lee signed the bill Monday that passed both houses of the Tennessee Legislature during last week's special session. The bill raises the standard of liability that must be made in civil lawsuits over COVID-19-related damages.
“I am signing limited liability protection that ensures COVID-19 doesn't cause further economic damage to the very institutions that have already been hit hard during this pandemic,” Lee said during a virtual bill signing broadcast on social media.
“This piece of legislation also makes sure to keep important protections, so cases of willful misconduct or gross negligence related to COVID-19 don't go unpunished,” Lee said. “The law ensures that bad actors are held accountable.”
The new law took effect as soon as the governor signed it, and it will apply to any lawsuits filed in Tennessee as of Aug. 3, the day Lee called for the special session. It will remain in effect until July 1, 2022.
“Limited liability protection means that your hard work and small business can't be targeted with illegitimate claims around COVID-19, and it also means we can confidently remain on track to getting our schools back open, and our kids back in the classroom,” Lee said.