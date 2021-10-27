(The Center Square) – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee was one of 11 governors who signed a letter sent to U.S. Congressional leaders opposing legislation that would incentivize electric vehicle manufacturers using union labor.
The letter, which was sent Wednesday, also was signed by governors in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.
“We oppose this legislation that seeks to exclusively increase tax credits for electric vehicles built by U.S. factories where employees have a collective bargaining agreement,” the letter reads. “One proposal would provide as much as $4,500 more in tax credits for the purchase of vehicles produced by union labor. We cannot support any proposal that creates a discriminatory environment in our states by punishing autoworkers and car companies because the workers in their plants chose not to unionize.”
The Tennessee General Assembly approved $884 million in state spending last week related to a $6.5 billion Ford electric vehicle plant to be built on 3,600 acres of a state-owned Memphis megasite.
Throughout last week’s special session, Lee and Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe said Ford was coming to Tennessee for its “business-friendly” approach and each wanted Ford to determine whether the operation and construction of the project would be conducted by union labor.
“This legislation is not about supporting emerging technology but is instead a punitive attempt to side with labor unions at the cost of both American workers and consumers,” the letter read. “By putting certain vehicles at a cost disadvantage, this legislation works against our states, undercuts our residents, and negatively impacts the U.S. economy. Congress should not enact proposals that favor vehicles produced by one workforce over another, particularly when doing so dramatically limits consumer choice and undermines larger carbon emission reduction goals.”
General Motors and LG Energy Solutions announced a partnership earlier this year to build a $2.3 billion electric vehicle battery plant in Spring Hill. That 2.8-million-square-foot plant is expected to employ 1,400 and be ready to open in late 2023.