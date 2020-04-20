(The Center Square) – Some Tennessee businesses will be allowed to reopen next week and the state’s stay-at-home order will not be extended past April 30 as COVID-19 numbers start to look better, Gov. Bill Lee announced Monday.
Lee’s plan to re-open the economy will affect the 89 counties that do not have their own health departments.
Shelby, Madison, Davidson, Hamilton, Knox and Sullivan counties, which have their own health departments, will open on their own schedule, but the state will work with them on strategies to reopen.
Some businesses will be eligible to open as soon as next Monday, and a majority of businesses will be able to open May 1. The specifics surrounding this phased-in approach will be announced in the coming days. Social distancing guidelines still will be in effect for all businesses.
Some state parks also will start opening as soon as Friday.
“The numbers are in the right place,” Lee said. “They’re headed in the right direction and continue to do so. We see the opportunity to open up state parks and to begin to open businesses and to reboot our economy beginning next week and into May.”
From Sunday to Monday, confirmed COVID-19 cases in Tennessee increased 2.3 percent, which is the lowest day-over-day percent increase in the state since the outbreak, Lee said. The hospitalization rate has remained lower than national averages, and, as of Monday, the number of recovered patients exceeded the number of active patients, with more than 3,500 recoveries.
Lee said that these numbers show a slow in the spread of COVID-19. He said the numbers are improving because Tennesseans have followed state guidelines.
Some Democrats are worried Lee is moving too fast.
House Democratic Caucus Chairman Mike Stewart told The Center Square he is sympathetic with efforts to reopen the economy but Tennessee should have stricter measures in place to prevent more outbreaks. When someone tests positive for COVID-19, he said the state should trace who that person had been in contact with and test those people.
"I hope we get lucky," Stewart said. "... We're just playing with fire, and unjustifiably so."
Last week, the governor formed an economic recovery group staffed with heads of state departments and industry leaders to help craft a plan to reopen the economy. The medical community also is represented in this group.
Tennessee has had 7,238 positive COVID-19 cases, 730 total hospitalizations and 152 deaths, according to the Department of Health’s most-recent numbers. The U.S. has had more than 789,000 cases and at least 42,303 deaths.
COVID-19 is a respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus. Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure and include fever, cough, runny nose and difficulty breathing.