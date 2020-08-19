(The Center Square) – Tennessee leaders will reconsider whether state guidance on child well-being checks is warranted, Gov. Bill Lee said.
“We have scaled it back,” Lee said Tuesday during a news briefing at the state Capitol, answering questions on the Child Wellbeing Checks toolkit released and withdrawn last week by the Department of Education. “Where it goes from here is that we will re-evaluate whether or not the state should be giving any kind of guidance at all.”
A guidance document recommending child well-being checks for all children from birth to age 18 sparked uproar over government overreach last week.
“Parents are the authority on how their children should be educated, and efforts around child well-being or check-ins are suggestions for local engagement,” Lee said. “They don’t represent any sort of overreach, and shouldn’t represent an overreach into what parents think is best for their children.”
Distancing himself from the well-being checks initiative, Lee explained the guidance was developed entirely by the COVID-19 Child Wellbeing Task Force he appointed in June.
“We created a task force of leaders across the state, including members of the Legislature, including leaders in education,” Lee said. “It was the work of that task force.”
Education Commissioner Dr. Penny Schwinn told state legislators in a letter Friday the department was redrafting guidance to apply only to students who are homeless, without parental engagement or living in abusive situations.
“Although well-intentioned, we have missed the mark on communication and providing clarity around our role in supporting at-risk students during an unprecedented time,” Schwinn wrote in a letter to lawmakers provided by the department to The Center Square. “Governor Lee has asked our department to remove this guidance document and go back to the drawing board so we get this right.
“There are students in our state that are homeless, without parental engagement, or may be living in abusive situations, and the Governor would like us to provide some information or resources to school districts to aid in their outreach specifically for these students only,” Schwinn wrote.
A release date for an updated version of the guidance is unknown.