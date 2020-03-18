(The Center Square) – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has proposed a budget amendment that includes hundreds of millions of dollars more to help the state combat COVID-19.
The budget amendment will include $150 million in health and safety funds to directly address COVID-19. It also would increase rainy day funding and county funding to help address the disease and its fallout. The proposal will include $200 million in funding for counties (double the original proposal) and $350 million for the rainy day fund (seven times more than the original proposal), boosting the fund to $1.45 billion.
Lee is expected to discuss this additional funding later Wednesday during a news conference in which he will update Tennessee residents on the status of the coronavirus pandemic.
The health and safety funds would allow the Finance and Administration commissioner, in consultation with the Tennessee Department of Health and the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, to fund various projects.
This funding could be allocated for increasing laboratory capacity, containment efforts, disease surveillance and tracking, mitigation efforts at schools and higher educational institutions, and education and prevention programs. The commissioner also would be given the authority to adjust federal aid and other department revenues accordingly and increase the number of authorized positions, if necessary, for carrying out these tasks.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the Tennessee Department of Health reported 98 positive COVID-19 cases.
COVID-19 is a respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus. The disease has caused at least 115 deaths in the U.S. COVID-19 symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure and include fever, cough, runny nose and difficulty breathing.
Most people who have it develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually the elderly and those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia, which can be fatal.