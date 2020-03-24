(The Center Square) – Gov. Bill Lee announced Tuesday he has mobilized the Tennessee National Guard to assist with handling the spread of COVID-19 and made other adjustments that signify this pandemic will be prolonged.
Lee sent 250 personnel, 150 of whom are medically trained, to assist 35 remote COVID-19 assessment sites in rural communities as the coronavirus continues to spread into those regions. He said none of the personnel was removed from any health-care-related private sector jobs.
The governor thanked health-care facilities for allowing the National Guard to help handle the spread of the virus, and he thanked private employers who allowed guard members to take leaves of absence.
Tennessee universities are mass producing face shields with 3D printers to help with the growing need. The state also has seen an uptick in obtaining other personal protective equipment after Lee signed an executive order that temporarily banned elective surgery and nonemergency dental services. He requested those establishments donate PPE to the National Guard for assistance with handling COVID-19. He said donations to armories have been significant.
Because Tennessee businesses have been hit hard by the spread of COVID-19, the governor also announced Tuesday he will be extending the deadline for businesses to file franchise and excise taxes. These deadlines are normally in April, but have been extended to July 15.
Lee also ordered the 23,000 state workers who have been working from home to continue doing so for the time being. He also requested that all schools remain closed until at least April 24, but said that children should continue learn during this extension. He also waived emission testing requirements until May 18.
The governor also has asked that public utilities do not suspend services to people for nonpayment during the state of emergency and said people who are now out of work should file for unemployment benefits.
COVID-19 is a respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus.
Tennessee has 667 confirmed COVID-19 cases and two fatalities, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. The U.S. has more than 53,000 confirmed cases and at least 686 deaths to date.
COVID-19 symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure and include fever, cough, runny nose and difficulty breathing.
Most people who have it develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually the elderly and those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia, which can be fatal.