(The Center Square) – Most Tennessee businesses can reopen next week, but Gov. Bill Lee is asking them to keep their capacity limited, continue social distancing and maintain strong sanitization efforts.
In 89 of 95 counties, restaurants can open Monday and retail stores can open Wednesday.
Lee’s new guidelines – called the Tennessee Pledge, which he announced late Friday morning – call on restaurants to operate at only 50 percent capacity, keep tables 6 feet apart and follow certain sanitization standards for how they handle menus and silverware. Bar areas should remain closed, and live music should not be permitted.
The retail guidelines request stores operate at 50 percent capacity, have employees wear gloves and masks, encourage social distancing and provide special hours for the elderly and the vulnerable.
Although these guidelines are not state enforced, Lee said he expects businesses to follow them. He said the business community and industry groups likely will enforce these standards.
“Tennesseans pulled together to flatten the curve, and it is time for people to begin to get back to work and back to their businesses,” Lee said in a news release. “We are pursuing a careful, measured approach to reopening our economy that does not depend on heavy-handed mandates but instead provides practical tools for businesses of all sizes.”
Businesses that require close contact for their service to be delivered, such as barber shops and tattoo parlors, will have to remain closed for the time being. Businesses in the six counties that have their own health departments will not open on Lee’s schedule, but, instead, will open on schedules decided by the localities. However, Lee is working with these localities and expects those plans will be complementary.
Lee said every decision his administration made throughout the pandemic was based on public health data about how COVID-19 is moving through the state and affecting Tennesseans. He said the state has followed federal guidelines. It saw a downward trajectory for flu and COVID-19 symptoms, which have decreased in almost every hospital for the past three weeks, and a downward trajectory in the COVID-19 growth rate.
Tennessee also has stable hospital capacity and the ability to test frontline health care workers without delay, he said. Data also has shown that the virus is moving less quickly across Tennessee.
“While our health outlook, thankfully, continues to show signs of improvement in the fight of COVID-19, our economic outlook is very different,” Lee said.
As of this week, more than 400,000 Tennesseans, which is 15 percent of the workforce, have filed for unemployment claims. Some of the state’s largest industries lost $870 million in combined revenue in March. State officials project a $5 billion gross domestic product loss in the state for 2020.
Lee said he worked with health and industry leaders to develop the Tennessee Pledge, which seeks to dampen these economic burdens while also keeping Tennesseans safe.
Some Democrats warned Lee might be moving too quickly.
“The decision to re-open starting next Monday is a results-oriented decision by Gov. Bill Lee,” Senate Minority Leader Jeff Yarbro, D-Nashville, said in a statement. “It's not that we have [the] capacity to test, trace, and isolate cases; to safeguard nursing [homes'] vulnerable populations; or to provide guidance or [personal protective equipment] to all who need it. It's very risky. If we do this without the right safeguards, it could be devastating not just to people's health but to the desperately needed economic recovery.”
The Tennessee Department of Health's most recent update reported 8,266 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 170 deaths, 793 total hospitalizations and 4,193 recoveries. There have been 123,100 tests performed across the state.
COVID-19 is a respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus. The disease has caused at least 50,954 deaths in the U.S., with more than 903,000 confirmed cases in the country. COVID-19 symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure and include fever, cough, runny nose and difficulty breathing.