(The Center Square) – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee joined 20 other Republican governors Tuesday in urging Congressional leadership to include safe harbor liability protections in the next round of federal coronavirus relief funding.
The letter asks that health care workers, businesses and schools that make good faith efforts to implement public health best practices be protected from unreasonable claims.
“As Congress debates a potential phase four bill, we ask that you take action to provide common sense civil liability protections to health care workers, businesses, and schools,” the letter reads. “When Americans take sensible steps to implement public health best practices, they should have confidence that they will be secure from unreasonable claims.”
Dated Tuesday, the letter is addressed to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.