(The Center Square) – Close-contact businesses, such as beauty salons and barber shops, can reopen in most Tennessee counties starting on Wednesday, May 6, but Gov. Bill Lee wants them to operate at limited capacity.
Lee is asking businesses to sign onto the “Tennessee Pledge,” which sets general and industry-specific guidelines for sanitation and social distancing.
“As we continue a measured reopening of the economy, it’s critical we provide evidence-based guidance to businesses so they can keep their employees and customers safe,” Lee said in a statement. “The very nature of close contact businesses calls for strong solutions and we’re inspired by the willingness of these small business owners to take the Tennessee Pledge. These guidelines will allow thousands of businesses to reopen, put their employees back to work, and serve customers in a thoughtful and safe manner.”
This guidance asks that these businesses operate at 50 percent capacity, only offer services by appointment and prohibit the use of waiting areas. They are also asked to require workers and employees to wear face masks and to enforce social distancing by placing workstations six feet apart from each other.
Businesses are also asked to follow the Center for Disease Control’s sanitization guidelines, discard single-use tools and wash hands and sanitize the workstations and equipment in between each customer.
This order affects the 89 Tennessee counties that have a state health department. The other six counties, which have their own health departments, are opening on their own schedules. Madison, Hamilton and Sullivan began opening earlier this week and Knox began opening on Friday. Shelby is set to begin reopening on May 4 and Davidson has not yet set a reopening date, but instead extended its safer-at-home order until May 8.
Restaurants were able to open starting on Monday in most counties, retail shops on Wednesday and gyms on Friday.