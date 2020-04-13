(The Center Square) – On the eve of the day when his stay-at-home order was set to expire, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has extended the directive through April 30.
Lee announced the extension during Monday's daily COVID-19 news briefing. The stay-at-home order was set to expire at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday. Lee first issued the order April 2 after weeks of outside pressure to do so.
Lee credited the efforts at the state and local levels, along with first responders and health care workers, when describing the state's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic while also acknowledging the balancing act between public health and economic well-being.
"It's clear that our economy cannot stay shut down for months on end, so we're left with a clear but complicated task: we have to reimagine how to conduct business in society so we can operate our economy safely and confidently while continuing to suppress the spread of COVID-19," Lee said.
"We need Tennesseans to go back to work, but we also need everyone to recognize that physical distancing must continue for the foreseeable future," he said.
Lee said the state will plan to reopen the economy in May with a phased reboot. The governor said the state will create industry specific guidance between now and the end of the month so businesses can be prepared to operate safely and protect employees and customers.
"It's time to move to a planning and implementation phase," said Lee, who also announced the creation of an economic recovery group, which will be led by Tennessee Department of Tourism Commissioner Mark Ezell.
The governor said the group will work in coordination with legislative leadership, local mayors, health care professionals and representatives of affected industries.
"Defeating this disease once and for all requires specific advances, scientific advances that are many months away," Lee said. "But until that time, we have to find new ways of living our lives and operating our businesses that will allow us to function as safely as possible while balancing a number of goals that sometimes may be in conflict."
The stay-at-home order requires Tennesseans to stay home unless conducting essential activities, which include obtaining necessary supplies and food, walking for exercise, walking pets, and caring for or visiting a family member or friend, among other things.
As of Monday afternoon, the Tennessee Department of Health (DOH) reported 5,610 total cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 109 deaths, 579 total hospitalizations and 1,671 cases of recovery.
DOH Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said Monday's number of new cases was the 10th consecutive day of a single-digit percentage increase in new cases.
COVID-19 is a respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus. The disease has caused at least 23,463 deaths in the U.S., with more than 583,000 confirmed cases in the country. COVID-19 symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure and include fever, cough, runny nose and difficulty breathing.