(The Center Square) – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has signed executive orders extending the COVID-19-related state of emergency through the end of February.
The state of emergency will remain in effect through Feb. 27 – two weeks shy of one year since the virus-related emergency status was first declared March 12.
Under the executive orders signed by Lee on Tuesday, county mayors will continue to be allowed to implement and enforce mask mandates in their counties to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The National Guard will continue to be authorized to work in hospitals, and restaurants may continue to serve alcohol to go.
The orders extend permissions allowing public meetings to be conducted remotely and for remote notarization of documents.
Tennessee continues to be a coronavirus hotspot, remaining second in the nation for average daily cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“There are things that every person can do to protect our health, to protect our hospital capacity to allow for beds for when people get sick they can be treated in Tennessee,” Lee said Monday, asking Tennesseans to wear masks and not to gather outside their immediate family over Christmas.