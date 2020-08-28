(The Center Square) – Gov. Bill Lee has extended Tennessee’s state of emergency through Sept. 30, the third time the status has been extended since March.
The previous emergency status was set to expire Saturday. Tennessee has been in a state of emergency for 169 days, since Lee first declared it via executive order March 12.
Lee’s Executive Order No. 59, which he signed Friday, extends provisions limiting nursing home and long-term-care facility visitations and limiting gatherings of 50 or more people except where social distancing can be maintained. It also expects employers to comply with Tennessee Pledge guidelines and requires bars to only serve customers at appropriately spaced tables.
The order urges, but does not require, the use of cloth face masks, and it extends local leaders’ ability to mandate face coverings.
Take-out alcohol sales and broad access to telehealth services also were extended.
Executive emergency powers have come under the legislative microscope in recent weeks. An ad hoc committee met for the first time last week to consider reigning in executive powers during the next legislative session.
A grassroots group also filed a lawsuit against Lee this week, claiming the state law permitting his exercise of emergency powers violates the state constitution.
Lee also signed executive orders Friday to extend provisions that allow electronic government meetings, remote notarization and witnessing of documents, and providing for live broadcasts of electronic meetings.