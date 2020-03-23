(The Center Square) – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced Monday the creation of COVID-19 Unified Command – a joint effort designed to streamline coordination efforts across the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, the Tennessee Department of Health and the Tennessee Department of Military.
“The COVID-19 pandemic challenges every aspect of traditional government response in a crisis,” Lee said in a statement. “I have appointed the Unified Command to effectively change the way we attack COVID-19 in Tennessee as we work to simultaneously address health, economic and supply crises.”
Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration Commission Stuart McWhorter will leave that post to head the command. Retired Brig. Gen. Scott Brower will serve as chief of staff.
“Gen. Brower’s special forces background and previous service as the acting senior commander for the 101st Airborne Division has enabled him to pull leaders together and troubleshoot quickly in a crisis,” McWhorter said in a statement. “Gov. Lee has urged our team to challenge every barrier, and assembling this team is the first step.”
Tennessee has 615 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including two deaths. The country has more than 41,000 confirmed cases, including at least 499 deaths.
COVID-19 is a respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus. Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure and include fever, cough, runny nose and difficulty breathing.
Most people who have it develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually the elderly and those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia, which can be fatal.