(The Center Square) – By way of executive order, Gov. Bill Lee declared a state of emergency in Tennessee on Thursday as the state fights to treat and contain COVID-19.
“Today’s action will move us into a position to utilize additional emergency funds as needed and relax provisions of certain laws to provide the flexibility needed to respond to this disease,” Lee said in a news release announcing the declaration. “While the risk to the general public remains low, we encourage all Tennesseans to exercise caution and maintain good hygiene practices as there are serious risks to our vulnerable populations. We will continue to evaluate and adapt our position accordingly to fit what we believe is best for Tennesseans.”
The latest report by the Tennessee Department of Health indicates there are 18 positive COVID-19 cases in Tennessee. There have been no deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Tennessee.
COVID-19 is a respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus. The disease has caused 39 deaths in the U.S. COVID-19 symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure and include fever, cough, runny nose and difficulty breathing.
According to the governor's office, Lee's declaration of a state of emergency:
• Implements the Tennessee Emergency Management Plan;
• Permits health-care professionals licensed in other states to provide health-care services in Tennessee related to COVID-19;
• Allows pharmacists to dispense an extra 30-day supply of maintenance prescriptions as needed in response to COVID-19;
• Allows health-care professionals to provide localized treatment to patients in temporary residences;
• Expands testing sites for COVID-19;
• Allows the construction of temporary health-care structures in response to COVID-19;
• Implements price-gouging protections on medical and emergency supplies;
• Suspends restrictions on vehicles transporting emergency supplies to areas affected by COVID-19;
• Permits the waiver of certain regulations on child care centers as needed to respond to the effect of COVID-19;
• Authorizes TennCare policy changes to ensure covered individuals receive medically necessary services without disruption;
• Directs coordination with health insurance plans to improve access to screening, testing, and treatment for COVID-19.
Two school districts in the state have canceled classes.
Shelby County Schools Superintendent Joris Ray on Thursday canceled classes Friday through March 27. Students were scheduled to be on spring break next week. Shelby County Schools is Tennessee's largest public school district.
Classes also were canceled Thursday at Metro Nashville Public Schools. Classes will remain canceled Friday. The district is on spring break next week.