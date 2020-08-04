(The Center Square) – Gov. Bill Lee’s proposal for limited liability protections for Tennessee businesses, schools and health care providers will include limited retroactive protections.
A retroactive provision would allow legislation to apply to lawsuits in progress before the law is passed. The constitutionality of retroactive efficacy was a sticking point in debates during the final hours of the legislative session in June.
“There is retroactivity in the limited liability protection bill,” Lee told reporters at a news briefing Tuesday afternoon at the Capitol. “The draft of that bill is almost complete, and there is a level of retroactivity.”
The administration's bill will be considered by state legislators, along with other bills, when they come back to Nashville for a special legislative session next week.
“We believe the way that we’ve constructed this bill, it falls within the confines of the constitution ... but that will be discussed by the Legislature,” Lee said. “We will make a proposal to the Legislature, and then it will be hashed out.”