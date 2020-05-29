(The Center Square) – Tennessee state agencies have been directed to develop plans that cut spending by at least 12 percent as state officials look for ways to save money in the face of revenue reductions caused by the economic effect of COVID-19.
Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration Commissioner Butch Eley has sent a memo to the heads of each department with the request. In it, he said the state must take a multiyear approach to these challenges because it could take years to recover, and the state is constitutionally obligated to balance its budget every year.
Eley requested that each department submit a plan to his department's Budget Division by June 30 and implement it July 1, when the new fiscal year starts.
When addressing the memo during the Senate Finance, Ways and Means Committee hearing Thursday, Eley told lawmakers he knows some departments might not be able to cut 12 percent of their spending because different agencies have different abilities. He said he will work with the agencies to ensure they do not make cuts that impede their ability to provide necessary services while trying to find opportunities to cut.
Eley said departments need to make significant cuts if the state is to structurally balance its budget. Otherwise, the state would have to pull entirely from nonrecurring funds to pay for recurring services, which he said isn’t sustainable in the long term. He said the state must approach this logically and rationally.
“We certainly have a challenge that we did not expect and that requires us to have a new model and to think differently in this era of tighter budgets,” Eley said. “We know that we must be innovative and creative in how we deliver these services and still offer that to those who need it. This includes magnifying wherever we can to lower our costs and better allocate our financial resources to where they need to be. We believe that these actions together in the coming weeks will set a good foundation in the next couple weeks, and we generally are just kind of taking the role of believing that we need to prepare for the worst and hope for the best.”
Gov. Bill Lee already has instituted a hiring and purchasing freeze. The revised state budget, proposed by Lee and passed by the General Assembly, made other reductions in spending and diverted some money to COVID-19 relief and the rainy day fund.
"Deep, arbitrary cuts to some departments could jeopardize key services – like public schools, health care and unemployment benefits – that every day families will need in this health and economic recovery," Brandon Puttbrese, press secretary for the Tennessee Senate Democratic Caucus, told The Center Square. "We should absolutely look for savings at departments, but the budget should never be balanced on the back of families who’ve already been through enough."
Eley said other means of saving money are on the table, such as reconsidering the capital budget, considering to bond some projects and dipping into the reserves if absolutely necessary to balance the budget. He said the state is in a good position with a low bonding ratio and about $4 billion in reserves, but it should try to keep the bond ratio low and dip into the reserves as little as possible.
Some federal relief funds also are helping Tennessee meet its spending obligations. The federal government provided 63 awards to the state worth just under $5.11 billion, most of which went to the Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration ($2.44 billion) and the Tennessee Department of Labor ($1.47 billion).
The Coronavirus Relief Fund provided the state with $2.36 billion, which accounts for most of the Finance and Administration funding. Memphis and Shelby County received an additional $163.5 million, and the consolidated Nashville/Davidson County government received an additional $121.1 million.
Eley said the state plans to use the relief funds for direct response to COVID-19, to backfill unemployment insurance expenditures and, hopefully, for revenue replacement. The federal guidance for the money does not permit it to be used for revenue replacement, but Tennessee is requesting the federal government change this and plans to hold onto up to a billion dollars of federal money for this expenditure.
Because economists differ greatly on how they predict COVID-19 to affect Tennessee in the long term, Eley said the state must remain flexible. He said the state should have more accurate projections when the state has its sales tax numbers.