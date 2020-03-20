(The Center Square) – Both chambers of the Tennessee Legislature passed a $39.8 billion fiscal 2021 budget late Thursday night that boosts funding for COVID-19-related initiatives, but scales back proposed funding for education, government-worker raises and other initiatives.
The amended version of House Bill 2821 includes $150 million in health and safety funds to directly confront challenges created by the spread of COVID-19, including funding for increased laboratory capacity, containment efforts, disease surveillance and tracking, mitigation efforts at schools and higher education institutions, and education and prevention programs.
This budget also includes $200 million for local governments, which is double the original proposal. An amendment allows local governments to use some of these funds to address problems related to the coronavirus outbreak. It also will include $350 million to the state’s rainy day fund, which is seven times the original budget proposal, bringing the fund to $1.45 billion to ensure the state has backup funds if the pandemic goes on longer.
Because of the additional spending and the lower economic growth forecast, the Legislature was forced to take nearly $1 billion out of the original budget that Gov. Bill Lee proposed in February. This included cutting the proposed teacher pay raise in half – from a 4 percent increase to 2 percent increase – and cutting the proposed raise for many other state employees from a 2.5 percent increase to a 1.5 percent increase.
The revised budget also removes funding for several education initiatives that were supported in the original budget proposal, including a $250 million fund for student mental health, a $68 million fund to improve literacy and a $25 million fund to improve low-performing schools. However, the revised budget maintains $41 million for a school-voucher program and will fully fund public education in accordance with the school-funding formula taking into account the rate of inflation.
Speaking on the Senate floor, Sen. Jack Johnson, R-Franklin, told the senators no one is happy about the current situation forcing lawmakers to remove several initiatives from the budget. He said that many Tennesseans are suffering and afraid because of the impacts of COVID-19 and the tornado that tore through the central part of the state earlier this month.
However, Johnson said lawmakers should be proud of the budget they were able to pass because it fully funds necessary services without imposing any new taxes or incurring any debt, which not all states can say. He said Tennessee entered into this situation with a strong reserve fund, which prepared them to handle this situation.
Johnson sponsored the Senate version of the budget bill.
Democrats in both chambers offered amendments to the bills, which all failed to be added to the budget. Most of the amendment proposals came from the House, which included Medicaid expansion, temporarily eliminating the sales tax for businesses and getting rid of the funds for the school-voucher program.
“Is there not something more important that we could fund [than school vouchers]?,” Rep. Harold Love, D-Nashville, asked members of the House. Love proposed an amendment to divert funding for the school-voucher program to the health care safety net, which includes rural health clinics.
Rep. John Clemmons, D-Nashville, said the school-voucher program should be cut if some of the other education initiatives were cut.
“In an emergency situation we’re paying for vouchers?” he asked. “This isn’t an emergency.”
Clemmons accused Republicans of voting against seniors, small businesses, health care providers and schools.
Rep. Susan Lynn, R-Mount Juliet, countered Clemmons, saying the budget addresses the needs of Tennesseans the best it can at this time. She said Democrats were trying to remove elements of the budget that would help these people.
Despite the concerns raised by Democrats, most of the party voted for the legislation. The budget passed the House on a 87-3 vote and unanimously in the Senate, 29-0.
"A balanced and fiscally responsible budget passed tonight thanks to the dedication of the General Assembly and a willingness to partner with our administration during unprecedented times," Lee wrote on Twitter.
Lawmakers rushed through the budget process this week so they could get back home because of coronavirus concerns. They suspended consideration of all bills that were not necessary for the budget or for providing essential government services.
The Legislature plans to reconvene June 1.