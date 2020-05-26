(The Center Square) – Knox County and the city of Nashville, which is consolidated with Davidson County, entered phase two of reopening this week: Nashville on Monday and Knox County on Tuesday.
In Nashville, phase two allows retail businesses, restaurants and bars that serve food to serve patrons at 75 percent capacity, up from 50 percent capacity in phase one. Bar areas and dance floors still have to be closed, but live music will be allowed if patrons can maintain social distancing guidelines and only two musicians are on stage.
Phase two in the city also permits hair salons, gyms and museums to open at 50 percent capacity. Gatherings higher than 25 people are banned, people are encouraged to wear face coverings, teleworking is encouraged and at-risk Tennesseans are encouraged to stay at home.
Knox County’s phase two plan allows additional businesses to reopen at limited capacity. Restaurants and retail business still will only be able to operate at 50 percent capacity, but other businesses, such as bars, movie theaters, arcades, bowling alleys and athletic courts also can reopen.
In 89 of 95 counties, Tennessee has lifted all capacity regulations and opened most businesses, based on Gov. Bill Lee’s decision. However, the six counties that have their own health departments – Shelby, Madison, Davidson, Hamilton, Knox and Sullivan – operate on their own schedules.
Tennessee has had 20,965 COVID-19 cases, 1,609 hospitalizations and 343 deaths, according to the state Department of Health’s most-recent numbers. As of Lee’s last update, the state has continued to hit the White House’s guidelines for reopening.
COVID-19 is a respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus. The disease has caused at least 100,500 deaths in the U.S., with more than 1.72 million confirmed cases in the country. COVID-19 symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure and include fever, cough, difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell.