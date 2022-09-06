(The Center Square) — It would cost a family of four $576.22 to attend a Tennessee Titans game last season, according to a new report from Bookies.com.
The website took the cheapest available ticket for each NFL team and multiplied it by four before adding in the price of parking, four hot dogs, two beers and two sodas at each stadium.
The Titans were the 12th most expensive team, with the San Francisco 49ers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams leading the way.
The Titans are currently negotiating a plan for an estimated $2.2 billion new stadium on Nashville’s East Bank that would include $1.5 billion in public funding. Most of the teams near the top of the most-expensive stadium experience list either made a recent Super Bowl or have a new stadium.
The least costly gameday costs from the list were the Arizona Cardinals, Jacksonville Jaguars, Indianapolis Colts and New York Jets.
Sportico estimated the Titans are currently worth $3.2 billion but Forbes estimated that a new stadium could increase that value by $300 million.
Metro Nashville and the Titans could announce the plans for a new stadium as soon as a Sept. 14 meeting of the city’s East Bank Stadium Committee.
Tennessee has agreed to bond $500 million of the project, leading to $55 million annual payments.
Nashville plans to pay the revenue bonds with Nashville's portion of taxes for sales at the stadium and half of the taxes from sales on 130 acres planned to be developed outside the stadium. Tennessee has conceded a 5.5% sales tax at the stadium and 2.75% sales talks in the future development outside the stadium while also approving a 1 percentage point increase in a hotel-motel tax in Davidson County.
Team ownership and an NFL loan are expected to pay $700 million toward the stadium and will be responsible for any construction overages. Nashville will be responsible for paying any amount of the revenue bonds that are not paid through the taxes.