(The Center Square) – Data released Thursday by the U.S. Department of Labor shows initial unemployment claims in Tennessee dropped for the third consecutive week.
For the week ending April 25, new unemployment claims in Tennessee were 43,792, down 23,434 – or 35 percent – from the 67,226 initial claims filed the week ending April 18.
In the past six weeks, more than 400,000 initial unemployment claims have been made in Tennessee as businesses closed or reduced hours as part of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some employees in Tennessee started returning to work this week after Gov. Bill Lee said most businesses were allowed to reopen in 89 Tennessee counties. Six counties that have their own health departments are reopening on their own schedules.
Beauty salons, barbershops, massage parlors and nail salons are set to reopen May 6.
Nationally, more than 3.8 million Americans filed new unemployment claims for the week ending April 25 – down 603,000 from the week prior. Over the past six weeks, about 30.3 million Americans have filed initial claims for unemployment benefits.