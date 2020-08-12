(The Center Square) – A bill that would heighten penalties for assault of first responders and defacement of public property and expand the definition of camping on state property will be heard by the Tennessee Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday morning.
The bill, House Bill 8005, passed a special House Public Safety Committee on Tuesday afternoon. It expands the definition of assault of a first responder to include “spitting,” “transferring bodily fluids ... or human waste” and “extremely offensive or provocative” behavior. The bill also heightens penalties and assigns mandatory minimum sentences for assault of first responders.
“This legislation is necessary because we have seen recent instances both across our state as well as across this nation where rogue individuals have escalated civil demonstrations into acts of disorderly behavior and total lawlessness,” Rep. Ron Gant, R-Rossville, said.
Gant cited incidents over the past few months, when protesters set fire to the historic Nashville Davidson County Courthouse building in May and when protesters in Jackson shot fireworks at firefighters responding to a dumpster fire, causing serious injury.
“If you attack a law enforcement officer, it’s different than two guys getting in a bar fight,” House Majority Leader William Lamberth, R-Portland, said.
“If you spit in the face of a law enforcement officer, if you stab them with a knife, if you pull a gun on them, you’re going to face the same penalty,” Lamberth continued. “If you destroy state property, if you choose to seize property as your own and camp there, as defined in this, then you would potentially be found guilty of this.”
Protesters have demonstrated on Legislative Plaza, across from the state Capitol, for more than 55 days, demanding a meeting with Gov. Bill Lee and the removal of a bust of Confederate Gen William Bedford Forrest from the state Capitol. The protesters have renamed the plaza “The People’s Plaza,” and have erected tents and stored belongings there. Several protesters have been arrested.
“There have been assaults on our officers here at the Capitol,” Lamberth said.
As of June 30, the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) has had to spend more than $850,000 in overtime to protect the Capitol and nearly $30,000 in travel expenses to bring in additional officers from other counties.
“We all respect the rights of Tennesseans to peaceably assemble,” Gant said. “In no way does this legislation restrict anyone’s constitutional rights to protest. However, if you escalate a peaceful protest ... you will be held accountable.”
Protesters gathered Monday outside the exit of the legislators' parking garage, holding signs and shouting in an attempt to prevent lawmakers from exiting.
“For half an hour, we didn’t know when we would be able to get out,” said Sen. Janice Bowling, R-Tullahoma, describing the situation during Tuesday's Senate Judiciary committee meeting.
“Yesterday, I was mighty proud of our Tennessee Highway Patrolmen,” said Rep. Terri Lynn Weaver, R-Lancaster, recalling the incident Monday afternoon. “That was quite unnerving to me.”
The bill also addresses defacement of public buildings, expands the definition of camping on state property and adds protections for restoring property to unlicensed campers after arrest.
“I firmly support this House bill, because it has nothing to do with peaceful protesting,” Weaver said, “There are entities that have hijacked that peaceful protesting, and as a result, families are losing their businesses that they have worked for generations – hard work – to have.”