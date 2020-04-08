(The Center Square) – Updated COVID-19 projections by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluations paint an improved picture for Tennessee.
IHME, an independent health population research center at the University of Washington Medicine, now forecasts Tennessee will reach a peak of 25 daily COVID-19 deaths on April 18.
Early last week, the IHME model showed Tennessee would reach a high of 192 COVID-19 deaths a day on April 27. It now forecasts fewer COVID-19 deaths in the state by Aug. 4 – 617 rather than 4,985. IHME released updated projections Sunday.
The new projections show Tennessee will reach a hospital-resource-use peak on April 17 rather than April 26. On April 17, the model suggests Tennessee will not have a shortage of hospital beds or intensive care unit beds. Last week, the model suggested shortages of each.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the Tennessee Department of Health reported 4,138 COVID-19 cases in the state – including 72 deaths – and 408 total hospitalizations.
COVID-19 is a respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus. The disease has caused at least 12,914 deaths in the U.S., with more than 402,000 confirmed cases in the country. COVID-19 symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure and include fever, cough, runny nose and difficulty breathing.