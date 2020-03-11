(The Center Square) – Consideration for a resolution that would enshrine right-to-work protections in the Tennessee Constitution was deferred without objection Wednesday until the House Finance, Ways, and Means Subcommittee sets up its constitutional amendment calendar.
Senate Joint Resolution 648 would make it unconstitutional to hire or fire someone who joins a union or chooses not to join a union. This is already part of state law.
The resolution would amend Article XI of the constitution to say the following: “It is unlawful for any person, corporation, association, or this state or its political subdivisions to deny or attempt to deny employment to any person by reason of the person's membership in, affiliation with, resignation from, or refusal to join or affiliate with any labor union or employee organization.”
The resolution passed the Senate, 24-5, last month with support from the chamber’s Republicans and opposition from the chamber’s Democrats. The House has a 73-26 Republican majority.
The proposed amendment generally has support from free-market groups that want to prevent contracts that would allow an employer to fire a person for his refusal to join a union. It generally has opposition from unions that want the ability to enter into such contracts.
Sen. Brian Kelsey, R-Germantown, said he sponsored this resolution because one of the state’s neighbors, Virginia, was considering legislation to repeal its right-to-work protections, and he hoped to make that process more difficult if any future Tennessee state Legislatures tried to do that. Both states have had these protections in place for more than 70 years.
Although Virginia lawmakers failed to repeal the state’s right-to-work laws, both chambers of the General Assembly voted to grant public-sector unions more power with collective bargaining rights. That legislation awaits Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam's signature.
There are 27 states with right-to-work protections enshrined in law and nine with the protections enshrined in the state constitutions.