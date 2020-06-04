(The Center Square) – Legislation that would allow police to use surveillance cameras on Tennessee interstate highways was sent to the House Judiciary Committee after lawmakers raised privacy concerns during Thursday’s House session.
House Bill 2110 would end the prohibition on most cameras on interstate highways. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Mark White, R-Memphis, would let the police use the camera for only surveillance purposes, and not for enforcing speed limits or other traffic laws.
White told lawmakers these cameras are used in localities to track criminals and detect the movement of vehicles operated by suspects. He said this would be a helpful tool on interstate highways and lawmakers should do everything they can to prevent evil in this world.
Rep. Susan Lynn, R-Mount Juliet, said these kinds of surveillance cameras have been effective at stopping crime in her district.
However, the idea of surveillance cameras being utilized throughout the state bothered some lawmakers, including Rep. Andy Holt, R-Dresden, who said the legislation reminded him of the dystopian novel, "1984," in which the government closely monitors its citizens to keep control of them.
Although Holt said he believed the sponsor had good intentions, he cautioned these cameras could be used in the future for purposes the legislation does not intend. For example, he said private companies could try to use these cameras for profit.
“I will not be a party to unnecessary surveillance to the people of Tennessee, the people of the United States,” Holt said. “... Please let’s not tread down this path.”
The legislation will be reviewed Monday by the House Judiciary Committee.