(The Center Square) – Twelve members of Tennessee’s House Democratic Caucus, led by Rep. John Ray Clemmons asked State Comptroller Justin Wilson on Tuesday to audit “questionable spending practices” by Gov. Bill Lee and his administration.
The request came days after Tennessee House Republican leadership asked the comptroller to “thoroughly review” Metro Nashville’s spending of $131 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds, which has failed to lift Nashville from its status as the city with the slowest COVID-19 economic recovery in the nation.
“Whether Gov. Bill Lee is simply guilty of fiscal mismanagement and/or administrative incompetence or whether he has abused his broad emergency powers to enrich political allies and donors with no-bid state contracts are questions worthy of investigation,” wrote Clemmons, D-Nashville. “At the very least, the people of Tennessee deserve to know how, where, and why their hard-earned tax dollars were spent and to whom they were paid.”
In response to the Democratic caucus’ call for an audit of the state’s spending of federal funds, Lee spokesperson Gillum Ferguson said federal funds already are audited each year by the state comptroller.
Clemmons and others outlined concerns over the state’s handling of $2.3 billion in federal coronavirus relief funding. Pointing out that while Lee appointed the Financial Stimulus Accountability Group to oversee the fiscal management of Tennessee’s Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding, the group may not be able to function properly.
“It is unclear whether or not the [Financial Stimulus Accountability Group] has been able to fully perform the important task assigned to it, or if it was perfunctorily created or prohibited from performing its assigned task in any manner,” Clemmons wrote.
The letter outlines several contracts the Lee administration struck in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, paid for with federal relief funds, including an $8.3 million no-bid contract with North Carolina-based sock manufacturer Renfro Corp. to provide 5 million face coverings. Their distribution was halted after NewsChannel5 in Nashville reported the masks had been treated with Silvadur, an EPA-registered pesticide.
“Gov. Lee sent these face socks to county health departments and public school teachers before the state ultimately ceased distribution, wasting millions of precious dollars,” Clemmons wrote.
The letter also outlines a $6.8 million contract with Pale Horse GRS for N95 masks, and a $165,000 contract with a company owned by a state legislator for hospital gowns.
Expressing “sincere fiscal concerns” regarding the Lee administration’s “well-documented history of awarding no-bid contracts to vendors,” Clemmons described the Tennessee Department of Education’s $1.2 million no-bid contract with Florida-based scholarship management company ClassWallet. The contract was awarded late last year to manage the legally challenged Education Savings Accounts program.
Ferguson said the ClassWallet contract did not reach outside the state’s established procurement process.
“As we have stated during multiple committee hearings, sole source contracts are common and appropriate when market conditions call for it,” Ferguson told The Center Square. “That determination is made by the state’s Central Procurement Office in compliance with all relevant state laws. That specific grant-contract met that criteria and was ultimately approved by the Comptroller before contract execution.”