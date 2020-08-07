(The Center Square) – Bill Hagerty, President Donald Trump’s former ambassador to Japan, captured victory in the Republican primary for U.S. Senate, defeating trauma surgeon Dr. Manny Sethi by 13 percentage points.
Shortly after polls closed Thursday night, Hagerty led Sethi by 20 percentage points. Sethi closed the gap a bit but was unable to overcome the Trump-endorsed candidate.
With 83 percent of precincts reporting, Hagerty had earned 52 percent of the vote in his bid for retiring U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander’s seat, and Sethi had 39 percent.
In the Democratic primary, James Mackler, who had raised $2.1 million and earned the support of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, was defeated by political newcomer Marquita Bradshaw of Memphis.
Bradshaw defeated her opponents by a spread of nine percentage points with only $8,420. Bradshaw and Hagerty will face off in the general election Nov. 3.
Hagerty was endorsed by Trump before he declared his candidacy. Trump held several tele-townhalls for Hagerty and tweeted his support as the race grew increasingly competitive over the past few weeks. Members of the Trump family also traveled to Tennessee to help fundraise for Hagerty.
Trump called Hagerty on Thursday night to congratulate him.
Joined on stage by Tennessee U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn, Congressman Chuck Fleischman, and Arkansas U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, Hagerty thanked the president and claimed victory in a speech to supporters in Gallatin.
“I have a very special person to thank. I just got off the phone with him backstage. That’s President Donald Trump,” Hagerty told supporters. “You know, President Trump has had my back since before the beginning of all of this. Thank you for being the inspiration to me, President Trump.”
In his native Coffee County, Sethi conceded victory and was joined on state by his wife, two children and mother.
“I want you tonight when you go home to be proud: no one ever thought we’d come this far,” Sethi said. “We went 12 rounds with the establishment, folks, but we came up short.”
Lt. Gov. Randy McNally tweeted congratulations to Hagerty.
“Congratulations to [Bill Hagerty] on an impressive decisive victory,” McNally tweeted. “He will put [Tennessee] first and always have [President Trump's] back. I enjoyed working with him when he was creating jobs with [Bill Haslam]. He will be an outstanding United States Senator. On to November!”