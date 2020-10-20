(The Center Square) – In the single largest expansion investment ever made in Tennessee, General Motors announced Tuesday it will invest nearly $2 billion in its Spring Hill manufacturing plant to build fully electric vehicles.
The expansion will facilitate production of the all new luxury Cadillac LYRIQ, in addition to continuing the existing production of the Cadillac XT6 and XT5. Renovation and construction will begin immediately.
“These investments demonstrate how committed we are to an all-electric future, and how we are investing in our communities and our employees to achieve that future by working together,” GM Executive Vice President of Global Manufacturing Gerald Johnson said. “I am very excited to see Spring Hill Assembly play a leading role in our journey to transform the future of transportation.”
The Spring Hill plant already is the automaker’s largest facility in North America, and will become GM’s third electric vehicle manufacturing site. Opened in 1990, the 6.9-million-square-foot facility employs more than 3,800 workers and has produced nearly 4.5 million vehicles since 1996.
“As one of the key negotiators I can tell you firsthand how important this is not just for our community and Tennessee, but for all of North America,” said Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles. “This partnership not only continues our legacy as a leader in manufacturing, it also and importantly secures General Motors at the forefront and as an innovator in EV technology and furthers their mission of an all-electric, zero emissions future.”
The new investment nearly doubles the $2.3 billion GM has invested in its Spring Hill plant since 2010. The automaker announced in January a $40 million investment to increase production capacity of engines for full size trucks and SUVs.
“Tennessee is committed to supporting the growth of advanced manufacturing, and in the automotive sector, the focus is on electric vehicles,” Gov. Bill Lee said.
Tennessee has been ranked by Business Facilities magazine as No. 1 in the southeast for automotive employment. More than 120,000 Tennesseans are employed by the automotive industry, including at the Nissan plant in Smyrna and Volkswagen’s plant in Chattanooga.